ValuEngine Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

AXDX opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 25.36 and a quick ratio of 24.03. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $24.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,352.80% and a negative return on equity of 130.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,110,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 168,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 694,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

