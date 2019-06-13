ValuEngine Downgrades AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) to Hold

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. AEterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.34.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 328.95% and a negative net margin of 666.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities analysts expect that AEterna Zentaris will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEZS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

