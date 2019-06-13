Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UEIC. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $73,267.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,164.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $192,288 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

