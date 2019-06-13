Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 461,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 232,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 151,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $381,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,825.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Klemt sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $88,400.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,260 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Uniqure to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

