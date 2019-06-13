UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

UFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.44. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $75,828.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,879 shares in the company, valued at $18,393,223.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 16,219 shares of company stock worth $626,302 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 545.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in UFP Technologies by 245.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

