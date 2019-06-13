UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €110.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.31 ($113.15).

ETR:WCH traded down €3.60 ($4.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €70.70 ($82.21). The company had a trading volume of 389,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €68.06 ($79.14) and a 52 week high of €130.25 ($151.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

