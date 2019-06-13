Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.15

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 52352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $486,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,923 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

