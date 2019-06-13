Tyers Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,944 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.02.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 566,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

