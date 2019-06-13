TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $245.10 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $245.10 million and approximately $228.69 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012192 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, WazirX and Bitso.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00423081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.75 or 0.02497176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00158948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 245,195,643 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Koinex, Upbit, Kuna, CoinTiger, HBUS, Zebpay, WazirX, IDEX, Kyber Network, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, HitBTC, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

