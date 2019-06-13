Triggers (TRIG) Hits Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Triggers has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triggers token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00434207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.89 or 0.02349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00157691 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

