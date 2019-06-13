Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.23 Million in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,475,000 after purchasing an additional 138,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.63.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,105. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,192.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.23 Million in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/trexquant-investment-lp-invests-2-23-million-in-zebra-technologies-nasdaqzbra.html.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.