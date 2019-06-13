Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.92 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,036,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $748,484,000 after purchasing an additional 630,491 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,129,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,220,000 after purchasing an additional 592,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,772,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,538,000 after purchasing an additional 226,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,336,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $7,210,540.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,937.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.37, for a total value of $786,624.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,117,494.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $31,224,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $285.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.33. 8,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,353.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.41. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $281.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.09 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

