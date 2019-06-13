Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) shares rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 803,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 197,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

About Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC)

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

