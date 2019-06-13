Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $242.20 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $83.66 and a 52-week high of $257.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.70, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,025,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,572 shares of company stock worth $32,912,866 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8,343.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.