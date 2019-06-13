Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 16,228 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,611,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 500,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239,950 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

