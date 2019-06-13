Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Torchmark’s earnings. Torchmark reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Torchmark will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Torchmark.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $89,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $3,320,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,038 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,944. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Torchmark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Torchmark by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Torchmark by 232.2% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

TMK stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. Torchmark has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

