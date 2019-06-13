Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years.

TR stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

