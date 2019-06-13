Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Tilray from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.57.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Tilray has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 106,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $6,731,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tilray by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Tilray by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.