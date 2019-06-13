Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 220,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 94,449 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,769. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

