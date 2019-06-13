Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter worth about $43,596,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 102,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,804,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 151,188 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPRE stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

