The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,047 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,326,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,450,000 after buying an additional 99,942 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.05. 4,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,915. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

