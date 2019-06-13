The Abyss (ABYSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $341,895.00

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One The Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, Indodax and BitForex. During the last seven days, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.73 or 0.08762208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000321 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001655 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019445 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About The Abyss

The Abyss is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss . The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Indodax, YoBit, IDEX, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinExchange, DDEX, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

