Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.05.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,860 shares of company stock worth $226,854. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after buying an additional 10,766,729 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 12,248,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,245 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 10,342,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,489,000 after buying an additional 431,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,763,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

