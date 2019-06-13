Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Position Raised by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

In other news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,860 shares of company stock worth $226,854. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

