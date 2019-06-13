TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Cut to “Equal” at Stephens

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGNA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TEGNA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

TEGNA stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,039,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

