TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,411. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/tcw-group-inc-boosts-holdings-in-dominion-energy-inc-nysed.html.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.