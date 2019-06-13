Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

SKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 532,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,826. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.16 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $124,216.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,623 shares in the company, valued at $914,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $55,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock worth $573,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 111,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

