Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

TCMD opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $989.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 10,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $530,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,846. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

