Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,400 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director William R. Harker sold 4,977,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $232,427,908.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,318 shares in the company, valued at $481,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,400 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/swiss-national-bank-acquires-4400-shares-of-allison-transmission-holdings-inc-nysealsn.html.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.