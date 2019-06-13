Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €16.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €16.70 ($19.42) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

SZU has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.98 ($18.58).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

ETR SZU opened at €14.05 ($16.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1-year high of €15.15 ($17.61).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.