Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,847 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SYSCO by 18,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,653 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in SYSCO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,752,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 393,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,041 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.69. 31,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,569. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

