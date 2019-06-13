Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,502 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,835% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-smith-nephew-nysesnn.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.