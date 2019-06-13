Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 794 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $19,683.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 384 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $7,756.80.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.43. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 699.31% and a negative net margin of 49.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Natera from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Natera by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Natera by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Natera by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co raised its stake in Natera by 6,335.3% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 10,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

