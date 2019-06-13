Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stericycle to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $830.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.19 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,631,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,253.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6,998.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,615,132 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

