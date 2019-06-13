Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $830.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stericycle to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $14,884,754.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,631,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

