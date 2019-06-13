Steem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005125 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex and Huobi. Steem has a total market capitalization of $133.58 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,243.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.28 or 0.05045661 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.01476156 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 333,667,085 coins and its circulating supply is 316,692,991 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Poloniex, RuDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

