State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 746,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,282,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,977,000 after acquiring an additional 63,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 453,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,306,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,144,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,203.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.53 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

