State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Big Lots by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Big Lots by 71.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Big Lots by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Big Lots by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $194,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $180,791.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of BIG opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

