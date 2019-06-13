State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.08 Million Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,018 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carnival by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carnival by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $2,623,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.28.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

