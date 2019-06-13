Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.
SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.37.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
