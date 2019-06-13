Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SLPE stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 329 ($4.30). 187,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,266. The company has a market capitalization of $505.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 4.11 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 387 ($5.06).

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

