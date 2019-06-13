Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) General Counsel Sells $153,025.44 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $153,025.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,002,296.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 751,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,804. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Splunk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,508,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,058,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,840 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $593,860,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Splunk by 63.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,372,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Splunk by 28.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,598,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,796,000 after purchasing an additional 582,919 shares during the last quarter.

