SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.39

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.39 and last traded at $101.33, with a volume of 68123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWR)

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

