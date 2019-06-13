Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $48.50 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Southern has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,063.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $11,975,035.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,167,533.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,324 shares of company stock valued at $37,841,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.