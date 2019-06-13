Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $1,784,800.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,625,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $1,144,800.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 81,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 240.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

