SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Holdings Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 178.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of SILV opened at $3.69 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.63 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.82.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

