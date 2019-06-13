Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Shares Gap Up to $50.25

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $50.25. Shutterfly shares last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 699652 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, CEO Michael Meek sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $38,072.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at $124,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 11,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $632,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shutterfly by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Shutterfly by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Shutterfly by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shutterfly by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period.
Shutterfly Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFLY)
Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.
