Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Shares Gap Up to $50.25

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $50.25. Shutterfly shares last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 699652 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.12 million. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Meek sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $38,072.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at $124,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 11,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $632,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shutterfly by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Shutterfly by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Shutterfly by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shutterfly by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/shutterfly-nasdaqsfly-shares-gap-up-to-50-25.html.

Shutterfly Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFLY)

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.