SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $104,000 in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,168,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 460,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 292,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $6,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

JOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of St. Joe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

St. Joe stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 0.96. St. Joe Co has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

