SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of -0.16. Hallador Energy Co has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/sg-americas-securities-llc-boosts-holdings-in-hallador-energy-co-nasdaqhnrg.html.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.