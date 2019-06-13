Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Trading Up 8.7%

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) shares were up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 141,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 304,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EYES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 326.46% and a negative net margin of 497.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/second-sight-medical-products-nasdaqeyes-trading-up-8-7.html.

About Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.